July 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Wagamama says public health its top priority

By Katy Turner01

The people who tested positive for coronavirus at Wagamama at Limassol marina are currently not working at the store and were all asymptomatic, the company said on Sunday.

“Following the ministry of health announcement regarding the identification of confirmed Covi-19 cases at Wagamama Limassol Marina, we would like to inform our customers that the people who tested positive have not been to work for the last few days and are asymptomatic carriers. They are currently self isolating at home under the advice of experts,” the company said in a statement.

It also said from the first moment it has followed all the guidelines of the ministry of health, has carried out two consecutive disinfections of the restaurant by a licensed company and has re-staffed it with employees who have been tested and confirmed negative for Covid-19.

“We would like to assure you that the protection of our staff, our customers and public health remains our priority. We thank all the staff members for their cooperation and observance of all measures to reduce the spread of the virus, something that will continue,” the statement added.

Five employees at the same Wagamama outlet have tested positive for coronavirus in the last few days.



Related posts

Costa Coffee closes, disinfects Limassol store after coronavirus case found

Katy Turner

Theopemptou becomes leader of Green Party

Katy Turner

Putting Syrian sweets on the map in Paphos

Bejay Browne

Europe must respond to Turkish actions in a united way says government spokesman

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: ‘Restoring restrictive measures the last resort and we must all prevent it’

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Scientists say situation in Limassol ‘extremely worrying’

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign