Yellow weather warning issued for Monday

Extremely high temperatures will continue on Monday, the Cyprus Meteorology Department said on Sunday.

The Department issued an extreme high temperature yellow level warning for Monday between 1pm and 5pm.

“The maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 41 degrees Celsius inland and to around 32 degrees Celsius over Troodos highest peaks,” it said.

It added that some health risks among vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young are possible.

Meanwhile the Kitas Weather portal said that in the nine years it has been carrying out weather forecasts it is the first time the temperature has been above 40C for so many days in a row.

Its ten day weather forecast for Nicosia showed the temperature to be over 40C until Monday August 3.

It also warned some orange weather warnings could be issued.



