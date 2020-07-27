July 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus sees 78 new cases of head and neck cancer each year

By Annette Chrysostomou0235
Smoking is one of the main risk factors

Cyprus has about 78 new cases of head and neck cancer every year, the Pancyprian Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf) said on Monday, World Head and Neck Cancer Day which is marked annually on July 27.

Most of them occur in the laryngeal area, and men are affected more than women, with a ratio ranging from 2:1 to 4:1, the association said.

“The main risk factors associated with the pathogenesis of head and neck cancer are smoking, alcohol consumption, infections with various viruses, such as HPV (human papillomavirus) and EBV (Epstain-Barr virus),” it added.

According to the announcement, cancer of the head and neck can have a variety of symptoms such as persistent hoarseness or change in tone of voice, difficulty or pain in swallowing, persistent pain in the ear, nosebleeds and persistent nasal obstruction.

People with such symptoms should visit their doctor for further examinations.

Head and neck cancer is a term used to define cancer that develops in the mouth, throat, nose, salivary glands, oral cancers or other areas of the head and neck.

Worldwide, there are an estimated 550,000 cases and 380,000 deaths due to this type of cancer.

Pasykaf invites people who would like to contribute to improving the quality of life of laryngeal cancer patients to join the group of laryngectomy patients it has created and the programme ‘Prevention and management of Head and Neck Cancer’.

 

For registration and further information the public can visit the page https://pasykaf.org/



Related posts

Coronavirus: UK moved into category B

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Limassol mayor ‘doesn’t want to talk about local lockdown’ (updated)

Andria Kades

A musical weekend in Paphos

Eleni Philippou

UNFICYP’s mandate expected to be renewed on Tuesday

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Hot weather prompts forestry department to issue red alert

Annette Chrysostomou

New police chief in Dhekelia pledges to work against bird trapping

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign