July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 3,000 random tests to be carried out on the public by mobile units

By Andria Kades00
Photo: CNA

Three thousand random coronavirus tests will be carried out, following a cabinet decision on Wednesday.

“The council of ministers ratified a proposal from the health minister on carrying out 3,000 random tests in places with large gatherings such as malls, supermarkets and other areas,” deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said.

Mobile units are already in place to carry out the tests, he added as part of the government’s broader strategy to keep a good epidemiological situation.

Sentonas called on the public to maintain measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Beyond the government’s decisions on handling the pandemic, it is also a matter of collective and personal responsibility, he told reporters.

The decision to carry out random tests came amid growing concerns of increasing ‘orphan’ cases, in Limassol.

According to reports, the move to have the decision ratified by cabinet, came as a result of many businesses not allowing the mobile units to park outside malls or supermarkets, prompting the government to have it approved by the council of ministers.



Related posts

Low-income pensioners eligible for mountain holiday scheme

Andria Kades

President sends PEP list back to parliament

Andria Kades

Cabinet approves installation of thousands of new bus stops

Annette Chrysostomou

Remand for third suspect after 1kg of cannabis found

Annette Chrysostomou

Employers must designate spaces for breastfeeding women, Cabinet decides

Andria Kades

Kyriakides says only compliance to health measures will prevent a second wave

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign