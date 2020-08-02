August 2, 2020

Ireland considering additional measures to limit non-essential travel -minister

Ireland is considering additional measures to limit non-essential travel in the wake of an uptick in COVID-19 infections in recent days both in Ireland and other European countries, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Sunday.

Ireland already advises against all non-essential international travel and requires people arriving from all but 15 countries to self-isolate for 14 days, but it does not require COVID-19 tests from visitors and has not banned flights from any country.

“We’re introducing random testing at the airports and an increased public health presence and we’re examining other options as well for further restrictions on non-essential travel… because the international situation is becoming more volatile,” Donnelly told RTE radio.



