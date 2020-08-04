August 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Beirut blast felt throughout Cyprus

By Peter Michael037
Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut

A large blast in Beirut on Tuesday also shook Cyprus too, with many people on the island reporting they felt the blast shake their homes and buildings.

The blast occurred at the Beirut port, where two security sources and a witness said it happened in an area containing warehouses. It was felt in several areas of the capital, shattering windows and doors, and wounding people, Reuters reported.

Reporting from Beirut, Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr said: “The force of the blast was massive. I was walking on the street and I was thrown to the ground.

“There’s panic and chaos; glass everywhere,” she said.

In Nicosia, one woman Stella said: “I thought someone was trying to get into my house. I rushed downstairs to see what happened.”

A man in the Engomi area said the shock wave shook the door of his house.

Can, a 32-year-old Turkish Cypriot living in Famagusta, said he also felt shaken heading to his car to visit a friend.

“I heard a giant boom. The kids in the park near by house were confused,” he said.

He added it was not very scary, but odd.

Another Nicosia man, Stavros said he thought something fell on the building, where he works.

Several other people said they heard it as far as Troodos.

One man, living in Kouka, wrote on social media he thought it was thunder.



Related posts

Large blast in Beirut port area rocks Lebanon’s capital, many people hurt (updated)

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: 25 new cases announced on Tuesday (updated)

Peter Michael

Wednesday another roaster, yellow weather warning issued

Peter Michael

July arrivals a mere 14 per cent of last year’s

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Greece to be officially briefed on move to Category B

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Yiolitis satisfied with Paphos airport measures, visits police HQ

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign