August 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Toddler in ICU after falling into swimming pool

By Evie Andreou0613
The Makarios hospital

A 14-month old baby girl is being treated at the Makarios children’s hospital intensive care unit after almost drowning in a swimming pool in Paralimni.

The baby fell in the swimming pool of the house the family was spending their holidays in in Paralimni at around 8.30am.

According to police, she was rescued by her parents and neighbours who also gave her first aid.

She was initially taken to the Famagusta general hospital but was later transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia.



