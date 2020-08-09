August 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Nine new cases announced on Sunday

By Katy Turner00

The ministry of health announced nine new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which were discovered from 2,919 tests.

This brings the total number found in Cyprus so far to 1,242.

Five of the cases were found through 108 tests carried out as part of contact tracing. One of them has symptoms.

Private testing of 393 people resulted in three positive cases, one of which has a recent travel history.

One of these is a Cypriot citizen who took the test on the initiative of the company they work for who did not have any symptoms.

The second took the test after returning from Poland.

The third is a Cypriot who took the test after displaying symptoms.

From 153 tests carried out as part of a programme to test 10,000 people returning to work one positive test was found. The person did not have any symptoms and was employed in a role with contact with the public.

From 192 tests carried out on the advice of GPs, 112 at the labs at general hospitals, 1,446 at airports and 515 as part of the programme to test 10,000 people no positive cases were found.



