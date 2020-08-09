August 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Homes under threat as fire rages in Prastio

By Katy Turner0335
A fire on four fronts was raging on Sunday afternoon in the Prastio Avdimou of Limassol with the fire service using aircraft to fight it.

According to the service’s spokesman Andreas Kettis, at 1.53 they received a call to report a fire in the village of Prastio.

Eight fire engines were dispatched to fight the fire in addition to two from the forestry department and one from the game fund.

“Air units are backing them up and we have proceeded with the Icarus plan,” he said.

He said both houses and farm buildings were under threat, and as such the police and civil defence were notified to evacuate the village.

Later in the afternoon, at 4pm, a fire was reported in the village of Astromeritis. Three fire engines were dispatched to fight the flames which were burning wild vegetation close to the road. Tractors and bulldozers owned by people in the village were being used to help fight the fire. The main road had been closed for a while but has now reopened.



