August 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: samples taken at oncology centre all come back negative

By Staff Reporter
Photo: CNA

All samples taken from patients, visitors and staff at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre have come back negative for coronavirus, it emerged on Saturday.

The centre suspended radiotherapy sessions for Thursday and Friday after the detection of a positive case.

The centre announced that it was forced to suspend treatments after it was informed that a patient who had visited the outpatient radiotherapy clinic had tested positive.

As soon as it received the notification in the early hours on Thursday, the centre activated the protocols and started tracing staff who had come into contact with the patient.

The area was disinfected, and samples were collected from patients and staff who had been there.

Treatments will resume on Monday.



Staff Reporter

