August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Good Samaritan finds, returns wallet

By Staff Reporter0230
An 83-year-old man has recovered his lost wallet thanks to a considerate member of the public who found it on a rural road and took it to the police station.

Police said on their Facebook page that a 45-year-old man had spotted the wallet on the ground on a rural road near Xylophagou and taken it to the village police station. The wallet, which contained €209.50, was found to belong to an elderly man was who called in to collect it.

Police have congratulated the member of the public for his praiseworthy action which they said was an example for all.

Ευσυνείδητος πολίτης παρέδωσε πορτοφόλι με χρήματα στην Αστυνομία . Πορτοφόλι το οποίο περιείχε το χρηματικό ποσό των…

Δημοσιεύτηκε από Αστυνομία Κύπρου στις Τρίτη, 25 Αυγούστου 2020



Staff Reporter

