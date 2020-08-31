August 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
European football Football Sport

Omonia drawn with Red Star Belgrade in Champions League qualifier

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Omonia players celebrating a goal against Legia Warsaw

Omonia Nicosia have been drawn with Serbian club Red Star Belgrade in the third qualifying round draw for the Champions League. The single game between the two clubs will take place on either September 15 or September 16.

Omonia will be facing Red Star at GSP stadium in Nicosia, with the game being drawn with Omonia as the home club.

Red Star Belgrade manager and former Serbian international Dejan Stankovic has spoken briefly about his club’s draw, saying that “there are no easy opponents”. “

Omonia are a good side and the Cypriot champions”, Stankovic added.



