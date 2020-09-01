September 1, 2020

US partially lifts arms embargo against Cyprus

By Nick Theodoulou00
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

The US has decided to partially lift an arms embargo against Cyprus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told President Nicos Anastasiades during a phone call on Tuesday night.

It is understood that the partial lifting of the embargo will last for one year – with the possibility of renewal – and applies to non-lethal systems.

During a press conference, US officials noted that the move is not linked to developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

More later



