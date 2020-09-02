September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Arrest after child porn videos uploaded online

By Nick Theodoulou00
A 21-year-old was arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation into child sexual abuse after five videos were uploaded online.

The cybercrime unit received and acted upon information provided by Europol.

During the arrest, a mobile phone was confiscated which will be further examined. Initial investigations found that the mobile contains video files of child sexual abuse.



