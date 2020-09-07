September 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: One death, one new case (Updated)

By Peter Michael0774

A 76-year-old man died on Monday from coronavirus and one new case was announced by the health ministry, bringing the total to 1,510.

A total of 2,049 tests were processed over the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the 76-year-old, who had with underlying health issues, died at the Nicosia general intensive care unit, where he was being treated.

The total number of deaths in Cyprus from the virus is 22, 16 men and six women, with an average age of 72. The remaining seven coronavirus-linked deaths were of those who had the virus when they died but it was not the cause of death.

The ministry said the positive case was found among 110 tests processed by state hospital laboratories.

Negative results were received from 149 tests processed on individuals tested on private initiative, 112 processed through contact tracing, 1,523 from passengers and repatriated individuals, and 155 from individuals tested on their doctor’s orders.

One person is being treated at Famagusta general, the reference hospital, and one person is intubated at Nicosia general’s intensive care unit.



Related posts

AC in schools not under consideration says minister

Peter Michael

Changes planned to treatment of young offenders

George Psyllides

President speaks to Greek PM ahead of EU meeting

Peter Michael

Brother’s gun in working order before sister shot says expert

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: North discusses strict measures after cases increase

Evie Andreou

Androlykou fire under control

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign