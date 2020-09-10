September 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

10 years of international short films

By Eleni Philippou015
Short Films

The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus celebrates ten years as an international festival this October, 10 to 16, at Rialto Theatre. Eleven short films made by new Cypriot directors and established filmmakers are included in this year’s National Competition Programme as part of the event.

A pre-selection committee decided on the Cypriot films participating in the national competition, while an international jury will present the winners of Prize for Best Short Film, Best Director Award, Best National Film, Best Documentary, Best Performance in a Cypriot film sponsored by the Limassol Municipality, Best Cypriot Director Dinos Katsourides, Best Cinematography Award and Student Jury Award for Best Music Video.

While more information about the festival and its screenings programme haven’t been announced yet, the films included in the 2020 edition have to get everyone in the mood for another season of great cinema.

The 11 short films in the National Competition are: Amalgamation directed by Sylvia Nicolaides and Nicolas Iordanou; The Stair directed by Andreas Dimitriou; I Don’t Want to Forget Anything directed by Vaggelio Soumeli; Beautiful Day directed by Christos Nicolaou; Zitate Na Sas Po directed by Paris Prokopiou; The Hunt directed by Sholeh Zahraei and Kamil Saldun; Betrayal directed by Katiana Zachariou; The Fabulous Misadventures of Cotsios & Yiannakis directed by Alexander Machlouzarides-Shalit; The Harvester Generation directed by Minos Papas; The Parrot Lady directed by Michalis Kalopaidis; and I Don’t Like the Wind, I Like the Sun… directed by Tonia Mishiali.

 

International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

October 10-16. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. The Festival is organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and the Rialto Theatre. www.isffc.com.cy / www.rialto.com.cy



