September 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Education

Prospective Cypriot students may need to apply for UK immigration points system

By Nick Theodoulou00
The LSE university in London

Prospective Cypriot students planning to study in the UK next year may need to apply to the UK’s points-based immigration system.

The British High Commission announced on Thursday that Cypriots can apply beginning October 5 to the new system.

The Commission’s Twitter account provided the link https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-points-based-immigration-system-eu-student-information for more information.

In a policy statement published by the UK government in February, it was said that: “We are ending free movement and will introduce an Immigration Bill to bring in a firm and fair points-based system that will attract the high-skilled workers we need to contribute to our economy, our communities and our public services.”



Related posts

Primary parents to meet education minister next week to discuss air conditioning

Annette Chrysostomou

Lowest suicide rate in EU, but men at most risk (Updated)

Peter Michael

Paphos mayor highlights importance of new breakwaters

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: No need to change crossing point procedures at present, expert says

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Labour ministry spending exceeded €1bn up to July

George Psyllides

Cyprus says its issues with Turkey not linked to EU Belarus sanctions (Updated)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign