September 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: Eight new cases on Monday, one at a restaurant (Updated)

By Peter Michael01423
Covid 19 4922384 1280 960x720

Eight new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Monday with one coming from a Larnaca restaurant, bringing the total to 1,534.

The cases arose out of 1,960 tests processed by the ministry over the past 24 hours.

Two of the cases found from 118 tests at state hospital laboratories were tested after developing symptoms of the virus. One had a fever and muscle weakness and the other had muscle weakness.

Five cases were found from 28 tests processed from contacts of previously confirmed cases. They are connected to a positive case found at state hospital laboratories on September 9. Two contacts of this case were announced from the individual’s family on September 11. The total number of cases from this cluster is nine currently.

One more case was found from 455 tests processed on individuals tested on private initiative. The individual had symptoms of the virus and was tested.

According to a later statement issued by the ministry, one of the cases were at the Larnaca restaurant Archontikon.

The restaurant said in a statement, their worker was tested after presenting a fever during their daily temperature checks.

The worker was immediately isolated along with colleagues that were in contact with the individual, and the health authorities were alerted.

The restaurant announced they would shut down to disinfect.

The ministry also said on Monday, four people were being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.  One of them is in the high-dependency unit.  One person was also discharged earlier in the day.

One more person is also at Nicosia General’s intensive care unit, off a ventilator.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Finance minister upbeat, central bank very concerned about NPLs

Elias Hazou

Remains of bishop beheaded by Ottomans among relics uncovered in Protaras

Jonathan Shkurko

Jewish schools reopen with added classroom

Jonathan Shkurko

Woman in critical condition after being hit by truck 

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: North discusses tougher penalties for violators of measures

Evie Andreou

Numbers of soldiers seeking deferral for UK studies ballooning

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign