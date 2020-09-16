Showcasing Jazz

September 16, 2020

The 7th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase 2020 is back despite the havoc the cultural scene has experienced. The Cultural Services of the ministry of education and Rialto Theatre are determined to make it happen and have set November 27 and 28 as the official dates for the Showcase. Until then, interested bands are invited to apply to be part of the event.

The main mission of the event is to offer a platform of artistic expression to musicians and bands who are active in the broader field of improvisational music by presenting a comprehensive and dynamic picture of contemporary Cypriot musical creation.

Festival organisers and professionals from the international music industry will also be invited to this event to meet and acquaint themselves with the Cypriot music scene. The event primarily aims at the future involvement of Cypriot artists in international festivals and overseas organisations, thus creating a platform for exchanging artists’ experience and practice on an international level. As with last year, discussions with music industry experts will be organised, which will focus on keeping Cypriot musicians updated on the structures and operational mechanisms of the international music industry.

To this end, all interested bands are invited to send their application form by October 2. The form and the terms of participation can be found at http://enimerosi.moec.gov.cy/e/apy, and Rialto Theatre www.rialto.com.cy.

 

7th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase 2020

November 27,28. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. Application deadline: October 2



