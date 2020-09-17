September 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

UK operators want tests for British tourists to be valid for 96 hours

By George Psyllides00
ΑΕΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΟ ΛΑΡΝΑΚΑΣ
Photo: CNA

UK tour operators want Cyprus to allow British tourists to take a coronavirus test 96 hours before arrival on the island instead of the current 72, which makes it harder for them to travel, the head of Paphos hoteliers Thanos Michaelides said on Thursday.

Thanos Michaelides told the Cyprus News Agency that the hoteliers association has conveyed the request to the health ministry and hoped it would be viewed positively.

He said recent days have seen some movement from the British market but there was a problem with testing as many could not get their test results within 72 hours, as Cyprus mandates for travellers from countries in category B.

Michaelides said a lot of British tourists had missed flights to Cyprus, several by a matter of hours, because they did not receive their test results in time.

He said granting an additional 24 hours would be providing a boost since the UK was the only market, which could show improvement.

September and October are considered the last months of the summer season and losing them would only widen the loss, he added.

“It is a period where there is some interest from the British market, and it would be a shame to miss.” Occupancy in Paphos hotels this month has so far reached 20 per cent.



