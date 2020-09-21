September 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: north extends compulsory quarantine for all air arrivals

By Staff Reporter00
Thermal cameras at Tymbou (Ercan) airport

Authorities in the north, where the number of coronavirus cases has reached 700, have decided to extend compulsory quarantine for all arrivals by air until October 1, inclusive.

Bars, which had been allowed to operate under conditions, will also close until then, the Cyprus News Agency reported citing the Turkish Cypriot press.

Other measures include prohibiting the distribution of election material because it increases the risk of spreading the virus and more checks by ‘municipalities’ of taverns, restaurants and betting shops.

Students coming from abroad will have to have a negative PCR test no older than 120 hours before their departure date. On arrival, those coming from category B countries will be quarantined for seven days and those from category C for 14 days. The PCR test must be repeated at the end of the quarantine for both categories.

Meanwhile, the health ministry is asking those who had contracted Covid-19 and have not had symptoms for 14 days and wish to do so to donate plasma to help researchers.

On Sunday, six cases were reported in the north after 1,150 tests. One individual had come from abroad and the other five were contacts of a confirmed case who had been in quarantine.

This brings the total of cases there to 700. Of these, 268 are being treated, 22 of them in quarantine hotels.

According to Haber Kibris, a total of 24 hotels in north as being used for quarantine, some of whom have tested positive and some are contacts of confirmed cases. According to the website, there are 1,391 available rooms at these hotels.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Turtles hatch on rehabilitated Polis beach

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: US donates PPE worth €15,000 to Famagusta hospital

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Turkey’s activities in East Med at centre of talks with Greek president

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Sports Ethics Committee investigates possible match fixing

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Six countries have category downgraded, one upgraded

Peter Michael

Rehman hits another century as Cyprus cricket resumes

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign