September 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Oct-30 deadline for filing income tax returns

By Staff Reporter

Employees can now file their income tax returns for 2019 through the Taxisnet portal, the tax service announced on Monday. The deadline is October 30.

This year’s filings have been delayed by the introduction of the general health scheme (Gesy) the coronavirus outbreak and technical issues. But it is now up and running on https://taxisnet.mof.gov.cy/login.jsp.

Taxpayers must first register on TaxisNet. All individuals who have a gross annual income above €19,500 must file a form for 2019.

Also open is the system for self-employed who do not submit audited results.

The system has been further simplified, assistant tax commissioner Soteris Markides told the Cyprus News Agency.

Markides said that taxpayers will see that more fields have been completed in the tax declaration form, particularly pensioners and other recipients of social insurance benefits based on data held at the department of social insurance.

He urged taxpayers to review the pre-filled fields and update them if necessary.

Should taxpayers need to pay additional tax, this can only be done online on Tax Portal – https://taxportal.mof.gov.cy/ ) irrespective of the date and JCCSmart ( https://www.jccsmart.com) only for payments which are on time.



