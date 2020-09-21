Top trends to know about from the autumn/winter catwalks

By Katie Wright

It’s that time of the year again, when we say a fond farewell to summer staples and look ahead to what we’ll be wearing come autumn, as dictated by the AW20 catwalks.

The designer shows brought us a bumper crop of covetable clothing and accessories – everything from sweeping coats to glittering eveningwear – with some overarching themes emerging, which are now looking set to dominate this season.

So what’s in store for the colder months? These are the five most important trends of the autumn/winter 2020…

Check

Check, plaid, tartan – call it what you want, the classic Scottish print was everywhere at the AW20 shows. Some designers went the traditional route, with demure swishy skirts in dark hues (Tory Burch and Celine), while others gave check a sexy spin with form-fitting dresses (Alexander McQueen and Brandon Maxwell).

There was lots of print clashing too, with Burberry and Prabal Gurung showing two, three or sometimes even four different checks in one outfit.

Red

Each season, there’s one colour that takes over the catwalks, and this time round it’s all about red.

As seen at Valentino, Preen, Balenciaga, Rodarte, Bottega Veneta, Christopher Kane and many more, a show-stopping scarlet dress is a must for this season – bonus points if it’s also sequinned.

Fringing

Many a model swished down the runway this season in a fabulously fringed gown or skirt – but we’re not talking short flapper-style frocks here. These tassels – as seen at Roksanda, Prada, Boss and Jil Sander – are extra-long and really up the ante when it comes to cocktail hour.

Leather

If you buy one coat this season, make sure it’s leather. Matrix-style leather trenches and belted coats were a huge hit on the AW20 runways, the best being seen at Alexander McQueen, Fendi and Hermes. Meanwhile, loose-cut leather skirts and trousers at Fendi, Rejina Pyo and Chloé were teamed with cosy knits.

Not keen on real leather? You can still rock the look with quality faux versions.

Gold

Who knows what ‘party’ season will look like this year, but if designers have anything to do with it, we’ll all be donning glittering golden dresses to celebrate the festive season.

From brocade at Celine and Emilia Wickstead, to mesh at Tom Ford and sequins at Ashish, there was a variety of textures and hues on the catwalks, so you can find your own way to go for gold.





