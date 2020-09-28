Scorching weather expected for Monday and Tuesday

September 28, 2020

Temperatures will rise to 38C inland on Monday and 40C on Tuesday, several degrees above average, the met office announced on Monday morning.

On Monday evening temperatures are forecast to drop to 22C in most places and 19C in the higher mountains.

The hot weather is not expected to last, however, and temperatures will gradually drop on Wednesday and Thursday.



