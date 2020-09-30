September 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Foreign ministers of Greece and Spain in Cyprus

By Annette Chrysostomou
Nikos Dendias and Nicos Christodoulides

The foreign ministers of Greece and Spain, Nikos Dendias and Arancha González Laya, are both paying working visits to Cyprus on Wednesday during which they will hold separate talks with their Cypriot counterpart Nicos Christodoulides.

At 9am, the Spanish minister was received by President Nicos Anastasiades.

The meeting with Nicos Christodoulides is scheduled for 10.45am.

After the tete-a-tete meeting delegates from Cyprus and Spain will join the two ministers.

The subjects of the talks are expected to be Euro-Turkish relations  in the framework of the upcoming European Council and Turkish activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Afterwards Christodoulides and Laya will make statements to the press.

In the afternoon, at 4.40pm, Christodoulides will meet with Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias.

Extended consultations with the participation of officials and statements to the media will follow.



