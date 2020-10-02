October 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
European football Football Sport

Omonia drawn with PSV Eindhowen, PAOK and Granada in Europa League group stage

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Saki0094
Omonia players celebrate after a game

The draw for the Europa League group stage took place earlier today with Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia finding out who they will be competing with to qualify for the knockout stage.

Omonia were drawn in the same group as Spanish side Granada FC, Greek side PAOK FC, and Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

The six games in Omonia’s group will take place on October 22, October 29, November 5, November 26, December 3, and December 10.

Omonia defender Jan Lecjaks reacted to the draw with a post on Instagram, showing the teams Omonia have been drawn with, alongside the caption “Here we go”.

Fellow defender Michael Lüftner also reacted with enthusiasm, posting the draw alongside a simple caption saying “Let’s go”.



