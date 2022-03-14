March 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Music in the mountains

By Eleni Philippou0111
Agrovino is a charming, petit wine bar and shop nestled in the cobbled stone streets of Lofou village. Apart from serving local Cypriot wines and offering wine tasting experiences, it also occasionally hosts live music entertainment and this March you can expect two evenings with guest musicians taking the floor.

Just before the month’s second long-weekend takes place, vocalist Alice Ayvazian and pianist Dimitris Miaris will pay tribute to the great jazz divas. On March 24, the two musicians will present a 7pm performance honouring a few of the best jazz vocalists of the 20th century such as Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday and Dinah Washington. The night’s repertoire will be filled with memorable songs such as Cheek to Cheek, Blue Moon, Route 66, Autumn Leaves and many more.

Yet that’s not all as on March 25 more local musicians will entertain Lofou residents and visitors. Cypriot band PRόVA will perform a sound journey through Greek folk music to 90s rock and an international repertoire. The music will begin at 9pm and the evening will also include five of the band’s original songs to sway the crowds into the musical bliss of the long weekend.

 

Tribute to Great Jazz Divas

With vocalist Alice Ayvazian and pianist Dimitris Miaris. March 24. Agrovino Wine bar, Lofou. Doors open at 7pm, live music at 8pm. €10 presale and €12 at the door. Tel: 99-584871

PRόVA Live

Local band plays live. March 25. Agrovino Wine bar, Lofou. 9pm. €5. Tel: 99-584871

 

