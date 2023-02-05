Voter turnout up slightly over 2018 in first three hours, chief returning officer says

Voting in the long-awaited – has it really been a one-year campaign period? – finally got underway on Sunday, with politicians across the spectrum emphasising the importance of democracy: “Get out and vote!”

It seems people are listening.

Voting turnout was up slightly compared to the previous elections in 2018 with 11.7 per cent having cast their ballot so far, an increase of 1.2 per cent, according to chief returning officer Costas Constantinou.

Outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades, after ten years in power, voted in Limassol on Sunday.

In comments to the media he said: “It is said that today is a celebration of the Republic, but if we want to turn it into a day of the Republic, no one should abstain. I want to hope that the voters will go to vote. It’s a right that turns into a duty.”

“I believe that I have managed to contribute to the political life of the world during the past 43 years. It is time to enjoy my family,” he added.

Fellow party member, Disy leader and presidential candidate Averof Neophytou cast his ballot at 10:25 in the capital at Acropolis high school.

“It’s a big celebration for democracy, for months we’ve been speaking and the polls have shown their side but today the nation is speaking in this great celebration. Today, the people are voting and will steer the country.

“We live in a beautiful country and I am certain that the Cypriot people will choose stability and security. We can and we will create a better Cyprus,” he said.

Neophytou had walked into the voting centre alongside his wife, while a strong show of support from his backers cheered him on.

He gave the ballot box a gentle double top after having dropped in his vote. Neophytou was joined by current ministers such as Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela as he delivered his comments to the media.

Party-backed Nikos Christodoulides, who upset the political scene by leading in every single poll, cast his ballot in his hometown of Geroskipou.

“I just exercised my electoral right to vote in Geroskipou – in the place I was born and raised, because when you’re in political life you must never forget from where you started.

“Because without that you have no compass for the future. Today is the day of democracy, today all Cypriots can decide the direction of our country,” he said.

Rounding out the “big three” is Akel-backed candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis who voted in Nicosia saying: “Today is the celebration of democracy, I have confidence in the judgment of the people.”

The general-secretary of Akel Stefanos Stefanou, accompanied by his family, voted in Geri.

He also called on the public to go to the polls. “I am convinced that the result will put Cyprus on the path of progress and open a perspective for the new generation. I call on our citizens to become protagonists of their own fate,” he said.