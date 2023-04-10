The best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2023 – Solana (SOL), EOS (EOS) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Interoperability becomes possible with Solana as Eclipse makes it now possible to build Solana dApps on Cosmos. EOS is on the way to a comeback with the EOS EVM launch and Orbeon Protocol launches on Uniswap after jaw-dropping gains in the presale.

First-ever Solana rollup for Cosmos

The Solana rollup launch for Cosmos is made possible by Eclipse and integrates the Solana development environment to the Cosmos ecosystem. The partnership between Eclipse and Injective has now deployed the first-ever Solana Sealevel Virtual Machine (SVM) within the Cosmos ecosystem. Injective is known for decentralized finance applications and the integration with Wormhole made it the first chain to support Solana assets on the Cosmos blockchain.

Incubated by Binance, Injective offers a fast interoperable layer one blockchain that is optimized for the development of Web3 DeFi applications. Eclipse is a customizable rollup provider with a novel architecture that allows decentralized applications to act as a sovereign chain. Eclipse enables developers to deploy customizable chains by offering infrastructure and security, and test networks will go live in 2023 in various ecosystems, including Polygon.

This enables easy deployment of Solana dApps on the Cosmos blockchain over Eclipse without the need for new software tools or coding skills and opens the doors for a new audience. The connection of the ecosystems utilizes Web3 and is an essential step towards mass adoption.

Is EOS making a comeback?

EOS is a layer 1 dApp platform offering faster transactions and low gas fees, which makes it more scalable than other blockchains on the market.

The EOS ecosystem aims for decentralized applications, scalability, and compatibility with the Ethereum network. The release of EOS’s EVM is a major development in the industry and has the potential for EOS to take its spot as a top blockchain; fast transaction speeds and low fees are attractive for investors.

The final testnet of EOS EVM is officially live, and the mainnet is set to launch on April 14th. The emulation of the EVM build into an EOS smart contract offers unmatched speed, performance, and compatibility.

The launch of EOS’s EVM and the ongoing development are key to the success of the ecosystem and might offer the potential to become a major player in the market.

Orbeon Protoco’s ORBN lists on Uniswap

Ending the presale with tremendous success and 2713% gains from the initial price, Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN was listed on Uniswap for about $0.11. The unique concept that Orbeon Protocol brings to the market is highly appreciated by investors, as Orbeon Protocol aims to decentralize the crowdfunding world.

Using smart contracts, Orbeon Protocol utilizes the features of NFTaaS to secure equity and automate the investment process while enabling businesses to bridge from web2 to Web3. After successful evaluation, each investment will be minted into fractionalized NFTs meaning everybody can now back the best up-and-coming business.

The Orbeon Protocol ecosystem features Orbeon Launchpad, Orbeon Wallet, Orbeon Swap, and coming metaverse applications. The ORBN token powers the ecosystem and is used for staking, contributing to fundraising, fee discounts, and more.

The total supply is 888,000,000 tokens, and the price on Uniswap is currently at $0.24399, a 6000% gain from the initial presale price of $0.004, proving analysts’ predictions correct and providing proof of concept for Orbeon Protocol.

