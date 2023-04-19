Pop-up market and sunset concert at Kahuna Surfhouse on Sunday

An exciting day of music, handmade creations and board sports awaits at Kahuna Surfhouse this Sunday as the Larnaca Kitesurfing and Stand-Up Paddle school organises a pop-up event; an all-day extravaganza for the whole family starting at 10am with an arts & crafts market that will feature 12 local brands and artists by the sea.
Until 3pm, a selected number of Cyprus’ creatives will set up stalls at Kahuna showcasing and selling their work. “We have selected these brands for our first pop-up event of the year,” say organisers, “because of the quality of their creations as well as the passion they have for their work. Supporting local businesses has always been very important to us. Be prepared to fall in love with handmade ceramic items, ponchos, natural ingredient beauty products, apparel, illustrations, prints, jewellery and much more.” Setting up their pop-up shops for the day will be: Brunching, Biamo, Untied Therapy, Olis Fishtales, The Curious Curly, Paint Brush In My Tea, Saleta, Liven Essentials, Pan Studio, Sour Sisters Project, G Rafis and Bala Kitchen.
Meanwhile, a DJ will play funky, uplifting tunes from 11am to 3pm while the pop-up market is on and food and bar stalls feed hungry visitors. But that’s not all Kahuna has planned. To continue the fun-in-the-sun vibes, Kahuna has invited one of Cyprus’ most beloved bands to perform a sunset concert. Playing an intimate gig by the sea this Sunday will be the acclaimed local trio Rumba Attack, presenting their debut album Harmonics.
Flamenco-Rumba, jazz and sounds from the Middle East and neighbouring regions will sound at 4pm as the band takes the floor. Until 6pm, Rumba Attack will perform original instrumental material as well as selected covers in their signature style.
“The band’s performances over the years include Athens Technopolis Jazz Festival, 100 Guitars Concert, Cyprus World Music & Jazz Showcase, Fengaros Festival, TedXLimassol, Rialto Ethnic Music Festival, Limassol Acoustic Festival, Afro Banana Festival, Windcraft Festival and Pafos Ethnic Music Festival,” conclude organisers. “It was about time we welcomed them at Kahuna Surfhouse for a unique concert, this time by the sea.”
Local Brands Pop-up and Rumba Attack Concert
All-day event with a market pop-up and a concert by local band. April 23. Kahuna Surfhouse, Larnaca. 10am-8pm. Free. Facebook page: Kahuna Surfhouse