April 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis018
image

In today’s episode, the Cyprus government on Tuesday stressed it was ready to explore whether there were grounds to begin criminal proceedings against sanctioned Cypriots who have been named by the US and UK for knowingly assisting Russian oligarchs to hide their assets. In other news, Greek and Turkish Cypriots have become more estranged since the “spectacular collapse” of talks in 2017, according to the latest Crisis Group report on Cyprus – which argues that small, but meaningful, steps can be taken to lay the groundwork for future developments. And the north launched a new airline on Tuesday as Fly Kibris’ maiden flight saw an Airbus A320 travel from Tymbou to Istanbul, with flights scheduled later for Iran, Kosovo, Azerbaijan and other destinations.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. Subscribe to Cyprus Beat for daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox: www.cyprusbeat.com

cropped paul.jpg

Related Posts

Pop-up market and sunset concert at Kahuna Surfhouse on Sunday

Eleni Philippou

Man in Paphos arrested for grievous bodily harm

Staff Reporter

Police arrest 38-year-old suspect for illegal migrant transport

Staff Reporter

Paphos police looking for car thief

Staff Reporter

Three arrested for drug trafficking in foot spas

Staff Reporter

Burglary suspect wanted by Paphos police

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign