June 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0133
picc
The parents of Thanasis Nicolaou protesting for justice

In today’s episode, following the attorney-general’s announcement that no evidence of criminal wrongdoing has come up in the case of the 2005 death of national guardsman Thanasis Nicolaou, his mother Andriana said they would take the case to the European Court of human rights.

Elsewhere, the cabinet decided fuel subsidies will be scrapped but electricity bill subsidies will continue albeit more targeted towards vulnerable groups.

There’s also the environment department’s warning that there is more water than usual for this time of year at the Paralimni lake, meaning that there are more flamingos.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

