July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Wimbledon order of play on Monday

By Reuters News Service

Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT)

Pedro Cachin (Argentina) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Venus Williams (U.S.) v Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

8-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Argentina)

COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Zhu Lin (China)

David Goffin (Belgium) v 30-Nick Kyrgios (Australia)

Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v 7-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

COURT TWO (1000 GMT)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Lauren Davis (U.S.)

Laurent Lokoli (France) v 4-Casper Ruud (Norway)

Katie Swan (Britain) v 14-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

Quentin Halys (France) v 27-Daniel Evans (Britain)

