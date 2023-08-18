Aek Larnaca fans attacked in Tel Aviv by Maccabi supporters (Video)

Aek Larnaca fans on Thursday night were the victims of a hooligan attack in Tel Aviv, when around ten Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters punched and pepper sprayed five Cypriots, who travelled to Israel for an international game.

According to a witness who was on the scene, the incident took place in Tel Aviv’s HaYarkon street after the Conference League match that took place at Bloomfield Stadium.

“I was walking with a friend of mine on HaYarkon street, one of the busiest of Tel Aviv, when I suddenly saw commotion on the other side of the sidewalk,” the witness told Cyprus Mail.

“What I saw was around ten Maccabi Tel Aviv fans storming around four of five Aek fans who must have been between 40 and 50-years-old.

“They started punching them and kicking them. Also, one of the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans used pepper spray on the Cypriots, which I felt as well, since it was very windy at the time,” the witness said.

He also added that the attack lasted no more than 15 seconds but left everyone in shock, with people scrambling for safety as soon as they understood what was happening.

The witness only managed to record the aftermath of the attack, in which two Larnaca fans with green T-shirts are seen running from the commotion while clutching their heads in disbelief.

“I was afraid, and I felt very sorry for the Aek fans,” he said. “The whole scene was very disturbing for everyone and, of course, dangerous.”

The witness confirmed that he contacted the police and told them about the attack.

“I told them exactly what unfolded during those moments. A police officer called me a few minutes later informing me that they also obtained CCTV footage of the incident from nearby cameras.”

He was then contacted by a police investigator tasked by the force to shed light on the attack and overheard him speaking to another officer about a possible theft of a wallet and a passport during the attack.

The incident in Tel Aviv comes after a thwarted attack in Larnaca on August 8, when a group of Cypriot fans attempted to storm a group of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans on popular Finikoudes beachfront in Larnaca.

The incident in Cyprus took place a day before the first leg of the same Conference League fixture at Aek stadium.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou explained that the force suspected that fans from Omonia 29M were on the lookout for Maccabi Tel Aviv fans.

He added that officers immediately responded as they sent out nine patrols with 18 officers, which managed to prevent further incidents from taking place.

Omonia 29M fans hold a close friendship with supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv’s rival team, Hapoel Tel Aviv.