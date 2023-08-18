August 18, 2023

Acropolis parks seeks to reclaim the woman

An exhibition all about the experiences of womanhood is coming up, featuring the works of Cypriot women. Presented by Young BPW Cyprus, in collaboration with Visual Space, the Reclaiming the Woman exhibition will take place at a popular Nicosia park this September. From September 14 to 17, the exhibition space Spilia in Acropolis Park will host the showcase featuring work that examines how women can redefine and reshape their identity.

Participating in the exhibition are artists Alexandra Panagi, Elpida Frageskidou, Fani Agisilaou, Loukia Hadjiyianni, Stella Issa and Vasileia Anaxagorou who will present a variety of artworks. The artists have explored the complexities of gender stereotypes and social expectations in their work and will present the multifaceted experiences of being a woman in today’s world.

The opening of the exhibition will be launched by Gender Equality Commissioner Josie Christodoulou at 7pm and a panel discussion titled Equality and Entrepreneurship through Art will follow with the artists Vasileia Anaxagorou and Andreas Stylianou. Part of the net proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to Europa Donna Cyprus.

 

Reclaiming the Woman

Group exhibition featuring seven Cypriot female artists. September 14-17. Exhibition space Spilia, Acropolis Park, Nicosia. Opening night: 6pm. 11am-7pm. [email protected], [email protected]

