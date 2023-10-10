Daily News Briefing

October 10, 2023

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides reiterated his deep concern regarding the unfolding situation in Israel, underlining the shock and sympathy felt by the whole of Cyprus. In other news, construction on the road between the villages of Pyla and Arsos is set to begin later this month after a “mutual understanding” was found to solve the buffer zone dispute on Monday. And the assignment of army conscripts to ‘easy’ posts appears to be based not on merit, but rather on a soldier’s family background and connections, the auditor-general said in a report released Monday.

