October 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man fined €16,000 for possession of duty-free tobacco

By Staff Reporter0174
ΑΔΑΣΜΟΛΟΓΗΤΑ ΤΣΙΓΑΡΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΠΝΟΣ
File photo

A 40-year-old man was issued a €16,000 fine for illegal possession of tobacco products on Monday.

According to police report, the man was spotted around 7pm driving Limassol and was stopped for a check.

Police subsequently found 69 packs of cigarettes, 13,250 grams of rolling tobacco, 17,250 grams of hookah tobacco and 400 heated cigarettes in his vehicle. The duty-free tobacco products did not bear the requisite markings flagging them as smuggled.

Upon completion of the investigation police informed the Customs Department and officials issued the extrajudicial fine of €16,000.

The 40-year-old failed to pay and therefore remained in custody while the case is being further examined by the Customs authority.

