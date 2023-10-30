October 30, 2023

Ayia Napa Marina to host Oceanman open-water race

By Press Release043
Ayia Napa Marina to host Oceanman open-water swimming race in November 2023

Over November 3-5, 2023, Cyprus will welcome 300 athletes from 30 countries at Ayia Napa Marina for the international open-water swimming race Oceanman. This is one of the most popular swimming events in the world, taking place in 52 countries and five continents, with the participation of thousands of athletes.

The Oceanman routes, which are a unique challenge for open-water swimming enthusiasts, include the following categories: Oceanman (10km), Half Oceanman (5km), Sprint (2km), Oceankids (500m) and the team route Oceanteams (3 x 500m). Athletes will have the opportunity to race in the impressive Ayia Napa Marina –a large-scale project– and take part in an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind water experience. Bear in mind the Marina holds an ISO-13687-1 certification for marine environmental protection.

Participants will follow a packed three-day schedule that, aside from racing, includes a tour of the wider area and visits to various points of interest, introducing them to Cypriot culture and traditions. Swimmers will also attend water-safety seminars. The event will conclude with a closing party on November 5, 2023.

The first Oceanman race took place in 2015, and was designed by swimmers who wished to showcase the exciting world of open-water swimming to their peers. If you love swimming, do not miss this grand event, either as a participant or a spectator!

For more information, regulations and registrations, visit the Oceanman official website.

