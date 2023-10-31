Lidl Cyprus powers largest parallel clean-up in Cyprus

October 31, 2023

This year’s Let’s do it! Cyprus campaign took place successfully over October 23-29, 2023. The completion of Lidl’s Clean-up Week was the largest parallel clean-up of Nicosia’s 14km Linear Park, which extends through Nicosia, Strovolos and Lakatamia municipalities. Participating in the event were representatives from major sponsor Lidl Cyprus, the Let’s Do It! Cyprus volunteer network, the Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Ministry, as well as the municipalities involved.

The park clean-up commenced simultaneously at three parallel locations: at Nicosia’s Municipal Gardens, at Strovolos Municipality and at Lakatamia’s Bicycle Park. Opening addresses were given by Lidl Cyprus’ Communications and Corporate Responsibility Manager George Demetroulakis, Agriculture Minister Petros Xenofontos, as well as by Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yorkadjis, Strovolos Municipal Secretary George Christodoulou (on behalf of Strovolos Mayor Andreas Papacharalambous) and Lakatamia Mayor Fotoula Hatzipapa.

Furthermore, free workshops for young and old were delivered at each starting point, while Lidl Cyprus’ popular Vantastic canteen – a mobile version of Lidl Food Academy, LFA On The Go – as well as Lidl kiosks, offering attendees healthy snacks, refreshing drinks and cleaning equipment, were also present.

Cultivating environmental awareness, as well as the active care and protection of the environment remains Lidl Cyprus’ enduring priority and core value. Heading towards a better tomorrow, the Company takes action consistently, undertakes initiatives and supports partnerships that aim to protect the environment, climate, biodiversity and proper resource management.

