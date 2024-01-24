Lidl Cyprus stands by island’s future green entrepreneurs

The mind REset programme’s Trade Fair took place successfully over January 13-14, 2024 at Larnaca’s Metropolis Mall. The event represented the second edition of the Trade Fair, while the programme was implemented for the third consecutive year, offering talented students, aged 10 to 14, the chance to unleash their creativity and share their vision for a greener world.
Lidl Cyprus is a sponsor and strategic partner of the programme, which ran free of charge in public and private schools throughout Cyprus, in cooperation with the Junior Achievement Cyprus Organisation and the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth.
As part of the second Trade Fair, participants had the opportunity to present innovative, environmentally friendly products and services to the wider public. After evaluation, the 10 best companies were selected, which will participate in the annual “mindREsetters of the Year” competition on February 9. They include:
Secondary schools:
- Eggsclusive – Products made of eggshells with integrated sponge, for whitening, cleaning and exfoliation (Engomi High School – Kyriakos Neocleous)
- POLY BRICK – Ecological bricks made of cement, reused polystyrene and biodegradable plastic fibres (Pancyprian High School)
- Rebracelet – Personalised charms for bracelets reusing polystyrene food packaging (Kokkinochoria Panos Ioannou High School)
- RECAF – Coasters made of environmentally-friendly materials (Stavrou High School)
- SAFE STRAW – Water filtering straw, made of plastic thin tubing, containing layers of membranes, coconut shell powder, silicone and charcoal (Pancyprian High School)
Primary schools:
- Hairbombz – Shampoo in solid form in the shape of a bar (Engomi Primary School A (KB))
- Planet Preservers – Pots for transplanting plants, made of biodegradable and environmentally-friendly materials (Kapedon Primary School)
- PLANt Be – Handmade bottles, food containers and reusable boxes made of pine needles and flour paste (Stavrou Primary School)
- Salty Box – Handmade storage containers with salt as the main ingredient and the ability to dissolve themselves (Kissonerga Elementary School-Christou Kkeli)
- The Pachaourin – Emergency blanket made of chip wraps (Paphos Demetrio Secondary School)
A total of 3,063 students participated in this year’s mind REset programme (2023-24) and 154 teachers from 68 schools (39 primary and 29 secondary schools), while over 9,000 children from 140 schools (94 primary and 46 secondary schools) have participated in the programme since 2021. It is therefore clear that the programme has been warmly received by the student community and is already yielding first fruits, with the continuation of the programme being prescribed as even more successful, even greener.
About mind REset
The mind REset programme is a fun and interactive programme offering a series of five classes, based on the five fields of action of the REset Plastic strategy, to fifth and sixth grade primary school students and first and second grade secondary school students. The programme’s modules bring students into contact with the field of environmental entrepreneurship, helping them develop skills that will contribute towards the protection and preservation of the environment.
