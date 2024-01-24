January 24, 2024

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, afternoon rains

Wednesday will start off partly cloudy, with a chance of isolated showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 18C inland, 19C on the coasts, and 6C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and the sea will be rough. 

Overnight the weather will continue partly cloudy with a chance of rain, mainly on the west and north coasts. Temperatures will drop to 8C inland, 9C on the south and east coasts, 11C on the west and north coasts and 2C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly weak, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy and rain or storms are predicted, well as snow or sleet in the higher mountains. By Friday afternoon the weather is expected to clear, with Saturday expected to be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will gradually drop slightly through Saturday, however remaining above average for the season.

