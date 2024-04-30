April 30, 2024

Easter in the air at Lidl Food Academy

On Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 10am to 7pm, the Lidl Food Academy provided a rich Easter experience to both young and old, filled with traditional activities and culinary creations.

Guests had the opportunity to enjoy delicious Easter dishes made by the Lidl Food Academy’s experienced chefs and assistants. At the same time, young visitors had fun with a variety of activities and participated in creative Easter decoration workshops, under the guidance of specialised trainers.

Confirming once again its continuous and strong impact on local society, the event also included activities to strengthen the valuable efforts of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and Cyprus Red Cross.

Lidl Cyprus’ Open Days have now become a beloved tradition, reflecting the brand’s long-standing commitment to strengthening ties with the communities in which it operates.

