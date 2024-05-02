May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

EKO Cyprus debuts new spot by TBWA\Entelia

By Press Release01
EKO Cyprus debuts new spot by TBWA\Entelia
Interior models

TBWA\Entelia – The Disruption® Company – has recently created a new spot for EKO Cyprus, featuring energy, meticulous editing, a high aesthetic approach and precision, in an outstanding blend of image and sound. The spot will also run outside Cyprus, and has been featured in the renowned Ads of the World Highlights.

With Disruption® as a guiding principle, TBWA\Entelia, which has 29 years in the field of communication and advertising, has created a major production for EKO Cyprus, in collaboration with Semio Productions. The concept was materialised by award-winning directors Danny & Loco, Alexandros Pitoulis and Yiannos Grypaios, with cinematography by also acclaimed Evan Maragoudakis.

EKO, perennially focused on people, creates innovative products and advanced services, aiming to continuously improve the customer experience with the brand, inside and outside its service stations. With a strong 21-year presence and 98 service stations in Cyprus, it continuously consolidates its leading position through advanced technological processes and products, contributing significantly to the country’s energy map. EKO’s ultimate goal? A better world for all!

On behalf of TBWA\Entelia, Managing Director Neofytos Taliotis thanked EKO Cyprus and HELLENiQ ENERGY Group for “the excellent cooperation, but also for the trust they have shown again to TBWA\Entelia”.

He added: “I also thank the whole TBWA\Entelia team for their dedication to Disruption® and our values, but also for their passion for creativity and excellence”.

View the new spot created by TBWA\Entelia for EKO Cyprus below:

www.tbwa-entelia.com

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cablenet appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Press Release

10 lucky Lidl Plus app users to win UEFA EURO 2024 tickets

Press Release

Easter in the air at Lidl Food Academy

Press Release

OPAP calls Cyprus to take part in ‘Wings for Life’ charity run

Press Release

Beeology offering Easter candles of 100% beeswax

Press Release

Pedalion Yachting in prestigious tie with Lilybaeum Yacht

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign