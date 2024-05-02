May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

New round of coastal flats, villas for sale from Altamira

By Press Release00
New round of coastal flats, villas for sale from Altamira

Have you dreamed of owning a residential property and to live by the sea, for years? Are you looking for investment options in tourist area land that will offer high short- or long-term returns? Are you seeking a dream holiday home along the coast?

If the answer to even one of the above questions is yes, then Altamira Real Estate’s new campaign is for you!

View all properties included in Altamira’s collection here.

Presented on April 30, 2024, the collection includes 28 apartments and villas in tourist complexes in coastal areas, all ready to be delivered, renovated to a very good state of maintenance and, as ever, offered at the most affordable prices.

The selected properties are located in tourist areas that include: Agios Tychonas in Limassol; Pyla, Mazotos and Tersefanou in the Larnaca district; Kouklia, Polis Chrysochous in the Paphos district; Sotira and Paralimni in the Famagusta district.

Altamira’s team has already started preparing a portfolio of apartments and villas that includes over 1,000 residential units in popular areas along the island’s coast, set to be put on the market over the next period.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect, given that summer is approaching and demand for residential properties – especially in tourist areas – is high, while available units at good prices remain hard to find.

Buyers can take advantage of the selected properties immediately, which are ideal for owner-occupation or rental as holiday homes and tourist accommodation, given they have excellent access to the island’s beaches and tourism footprint in their areas. At the same time, the properties also have direct access to all kinds of services and amenities, the motorway and international airports of Larnaca and Paphos.

Altamira’s campaign will run for two weeks, with opening of bids to take place on Tuesday, May 14, at 10am. Interested parties should visit altamirarealestate.com.cy to select from the specific residential properties.

For more information:

  • Visit Altamira Real Estate’s website
  • Call: 8000 8200 or 22-696500, Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm

Please note that, due to the Easter holiday, Altamira’s offices will be closed over May 1-8, 2024.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

EKO Cyprus debuts new spot by TBWA\Entelia

Press Release

Cablenet appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Press Release

10 lucky Lidl Plus app users to win UEFA EURO 2024 tickets

Press Release

Easter in the air at Lidl Food Academy

Press Release

OPAP calls Cyprus to take part in ‘Wings for Life’ charity run

Press Release

Beeology offering Easter candles of 100% beeswax

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign