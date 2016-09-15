Kiev to host 2018 Champions League final

September 15th, 2016 Champions League, Sport 0 comments

Kiev to host 2018 Champions League final

Kiev’s Olympic stadium will host the final of the 2018 Champions League, the head of Ukraine’s football federation said on Thursday.

The 70,000-capacity stadium, which hosted the final of the 2012 European Championship, will be confirmed officially following a meeting of UEFA officials in Athens but Andriy Pavelko, head of Football Federation of Ukraine, announced the news on his federation’s website.

“The historical decision for the Ukrainian football was taken in Athens,” Pavelko said.

“The final of the Champions League is the common win of every Ukrainian citizen. Now we can greet each other with this feast of football to be held in Kiev.

“This is an incredible event that will take its place in the history of the country,” Pavelko added. “We will do all possible for this final to become exemplary.”

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close