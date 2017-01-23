€21,000 stolen from Limassol ATM

Two individuals managed to hack into a bank ATM in Limassol and steal €21,000, police said on Monday.

The incident, which happened at 11.30pm on Sunday, took just 17 minutes.

Without providing much detail, police said one of the perpetrators opened a hole on the panel of the ATM belonging to a co-op bank on Griva Dhigeni Avenue, hacked into the system and made at least 12 withdrawals, taking all the cash in the machine.

The second perpetrator acted as a lookout.

The act was recorded by the ATM’s security camera but the thief’s face could not be seen as he wore a hoodie and covered his face with his hand.

According to reports, there have been two similar incidents in the Famagusta district recently.