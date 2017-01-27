If you want to discover the artist within you, there are two events that may be just the trick.

The first, starting tomorrow, is a ceramic art workshop for families by ceramist Varvara Georgiou at the Loukia and Michael Zampelas Art Museum in Nicosia.

The workshop will be divided into two slots. This first session tomorrow will offer families an introduction to the art of ceramics and the creation of a handmade, three-dimensional piece in clay.

The second part of the workshop, set for next Saturday, will concentrate on decorating the creations the families made last time, with colours and other materials.

Both parts of the workshop will take place from 3pm until 5pm. The fee is €30 for two family members. Additional members are charged €10 each. All the tools, colours and materials for decoration, as well as drying and firing, are included in the price.

If you and a family member are interesting in getting to know the creative side of ceramics, register by sending an email to info@zampelasart.com.cy or call 22-456098.

If you believe you are more of a drawer, then the life drawing workshop with pencil, charcoal and ink starting on Wednesday at the Leventis Gallery may be a better fit.

This is a tailor-made four-week drawing workshop offered for art lovers and enthusiasts. Led by the artist and educator Alexis Michaelides, this short course aims to cover the basic principles of drawing the human figure from a live model. There will also be a short introduction to nude drawing throughout the history of art.

The workshop will take place on February 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 6.30pm until 8.30pm. To reserve your place, send an email to education@leventisgallery.org or call 22-668838.

Ceramic Art Workshop for Families

Workshop by ceramist Varvara Georgiou. January 28 and February 11. Loukia and Michael Zampelas Art Museum, 27 Arch. Makarios III Avenue, Kaimakli, Nicosia. 3pm-5pm. €30. Tel: 22-456099

Life Drawing Workshop with Pencil, Charcoal and Ink

Workshop for adults with Alexis Michaelides. February 1-22. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 8.30pm-8.30pm. €90. Tel: 22-668838