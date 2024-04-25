April 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BritainWorld

Britain’s Rwanda asylum legislation formally becomes law

By Reuters News Service00
migrants arrive at port of dover
People, believed to be migrants, arrive on a lifeboat before they disembark at Port of Dover, Britain

Britain‘s King Charles has given his assent to legislation central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Royal assent is the final stage in the legislative process, and effectively rubber stamps the decision taken by parliament earlier this week to approve the bill after a long battle between the government and opponents of the plan.

The Royal Assent was announced in the House of Lords on Thursday, meaning the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill will now become law.

Parliament approved the legislation in the early hours of Tuesday morning. On Monday, Sunak said he expected the first flights to Rwanda to take off in 10 to 12 weeks after it was passed.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

‘Europe could die,’ Macron warns

Reuters News Service

US House Speaker Johnson booed at Columbia uni

Reuters News Service

Windmill sails fall from Paris cabaret club Moulin Rouge

Reuters News Service

Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez suspends public duties after wife accused of corruption

Reuters News Service

Lloyds Bank eyes house price rally as first-quarter profit drops

Reuters News Service

Belgian acquitted of drunk driving because his body creates alcohol

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign