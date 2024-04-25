April 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
What’s on this weekend

By Eleni Philippou
fork food

Another spring weekend is almost here. Many of the activities happening this Friday, Saturday and Sunday will take islanders out into the streets, parks and the urban city as outdoor spring events return. Here is a selection of the hottest happenings!

Kicking off the weekend fun is the return of the Fork Food Market at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens on Friday which opens the 2024 season of food-loving events and celebrates the market’s 10th anniversary. From 6pm onwards, a wide selection of old and new street food vendors will set up stalls serving dishes from around the world while the bar sells cocktails and beers and a DJ plays live.

On Saturday, Limassol will welcome back the Street Life Festival which will fill central Limassol with music, art, markets and murals. Lasting all day, from 9am until 8pm, Saripolou and Athinon streets will welcome over 20 street artists presenting new work on the walls while street parties, an artist’s market and workshops take place.

florencia viadana f74kznwhfps unsplash

Over at Pantheon Cinema in Nicosia, the Embassy of Palestine will screen the multi-award-winning film Farha. The cinema will open its doors at 8pm screening a story about the early days of 1948 that chronicles the ongoing tragedy of the Palestinian people through the experiences of the Palestinian teenager Farha.

This weekend, theatre lovers will also get to enjoy a performance in English. The Women’s Empowerment Theatre will present its third production titled Beyond the Spotlight. Performances will take place on Friday and Saturday at Theatro Dentro in Nicosia showcasing three one-act plays and one monologue that all deal with women’s difficulties.

For some crafty, artsy browsing, Alley Limassol will host an Easter Market on Sunday featuring a range of local vendors and brands who will have their creations and goodies up for sale. The market will run from 11am to 6pm in central Limassol. Also hosting a market on Sunday is Tio Restaurant in Limassol, hosting a range of vinyls, pro-ject turntables and accessories from 12pm to 8pm.

 

Street Life Festival

Street art, workshops, art markets and more. April 27. Saripolou Street, Limassol. [email protected]

Fork Food Market

Street food market. April 26 and May 10. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 6pm. www.forkfoodmarket.com. Tel: 99-557777, 96-395261

Farha

Palestinian film screening. April 27. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Tel: 22-675787

Beyond the Spotlight

3 one act plays and 1 monologue. By the Women’s Empowerment Theatre. April 27-28. Theatre Dentro, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In English. €15. Tickets at www.soldoutticketbox.com

Alley’s Easter Market

Easter market with local vendors. April 28. Alley, Limassol. 11am-6pm. Facebook event: Alley’s Easter Market

Vinyl Market

Vinyl, pro-ject turntables and accessories. April 28. Tio Restaurant, Limassol. 12pm-8pm. Free

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

