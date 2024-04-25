April 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

A diverse lineup of live music events this week

By Eleni Philippou01
george solonos

From jazz tributes to classical music with young talents on stage and from album presentations to funk-soul tunes, the live music scene has a lot to look forward to. Listeners all over the island will get to enjoy a wide array of performances, each one offering a different melodious experience.

Coming up this Friday is a live set by the soulful Alexis Sunder and his Sundercats at Sarah’s Jazz Club. The Cypriot singer-songwriter’s sound blends blue-eyed soul, funk, disco and pop to create fresh retro tunes, accompanied by his steady collaborators Andreas Epaminonda on guitar, Andreas Papageorgiou on bass and Fragkiskos Petrides on drums.

On Saturday night, the Commandaria Orchestra & Friends Concert Series will present pianist Anita Tomasevich performing works by Italian composers Domenico Scarlatti, Carlotta Ferrari and Johann Sebastian Bach/Ferruccio Busoni. The recital will take place at the Cyprus Wine Museum in Erimi village and will commence at 7pm.

Audiences in Larnaca will also enjoy live music this Saturday as George Solonos and his eight-piece band perform at Savino Live. The musicians will present Solonos’ latest album Human which has gained critical acclaim.

Closing this week’s musical events is a collaborative event that will bring together young musicians from Cyprus and the UK. The Really Big Chorus from the UK will share the stage of Strovolos Municipal Theatre on Sunday night with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra and inaugurating the CyYSO Choir. The concert will unite over 120 chorus members under the direction of Brian Kay, featuring the Cyprus premiere of Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace for mezzo-soprano, symphony orchestra and chorus and one of his most renowned opuses.

 

Alexis Sunder

Live music. April 26. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €10-12. Tel: 95-147711

Italian Recital

With pianist Anita Tomasevich. April 27. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village, Limassol district. 7pm. €7-15. Tel: 25-873808, 99-907636. www.cypruswinemuseum.com

Album Presentation

By George Solonos and 8-piece band. April 27. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011

Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra

Concert with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Really Big Chorus. April 28. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. €12. Tel: 22-463144, www.cyso.org.cy

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Families of Cypriot earthquake dead fly to Turkey for trial

Tom Cleaver

Data Protection Commissioner clarifies CCTV use in kindergartens

Jonathan Shkurko

Tepak students protest course relocation

Jonathan Shkurko

May 1 a public holiday, minister insists

Tom Cleaver

Parisinou not kicked out of Disy despite Elam MEP nomination

Tom Cleaver

North’s casinos ‘to have their tax bills halved’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign